ITCZ to bring cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers to Eastern, Central Visayas

(Eagle News)–Eastern and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was because of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said the rest of Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

The weather bureau said this was due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to rough winds will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

Slight to moderate seas are expected there.