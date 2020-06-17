ITCZ affects Mindanao

S. Luzon, Visayas affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao, while the easterlies are affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Caraga, Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will be partly cloudy to cloudy, and will have isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Qurino, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Benguet and Aurora due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, light to moderate winds will prevail over all these areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.