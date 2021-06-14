All you need to know about the PhlSys ID – Balitalakayan Interview with PSA Asst. Sec. Bautista

(Eagle News) — Balitalakayan interviews Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista regarding the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) ID on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Bautista said that the ID cards will be delivered to the applicant’s house.

She said that the online registration is still ongoing, and that they have already fixed gitches in the system since they launched the system on April 30.

On May 24, the PSA opened “bookings” for the system, which is the next step where there will be areas or registration centers for the “capture of the biometrics,” Bautista said during the interview.

On June 12, the PSA added more registration centers. There are now 226 cities and municipalities for this “step 2” involving the capture of the biometrics of those who have registered for the national ID.

Step 1 involves inputting of demographics or personal data of the applicant. Step 2 involves capturing of the biometrics at these registration centers. She said they have yet to open online registration for Metro Manila, as the PSA prioritized low-income households.

“Inuna namin yung low-income households nung January, February, March,” Bautista said.

So far, around 35 million have completed step 1, and two million of these are online registrants.

Around 12 million have already reached Step 2, where their biometrics have already been captured.

Some 200,000 IDs have already been released by the PSA through PhilPost, she said.

(Eagle News Service)