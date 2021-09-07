Interview with PHL Medical Assn. president on situation of hospitals, medical frontliners amid rising Delta cases

(Eagle News) – Balitalakayan interviews Dr. Benny Atienza, president of Philippine Medical Association (PMA) who stressed the importance of the public observing the minimum health protocols amid the continuing rise in Delta cases.

He also explained the difficult situation that health and medical frontliners face amid rising Delta cases where almost all hospitals are full. Even non-COVID patients who are being treated in the hospitals are also affected by infections, Atienza said in in the interview on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Atienza said that doctors and other health workers need support. Many are already exhausted. Many from their ranks have been infected, and also died.

“Ang problema po natin pagod na po ang ating mga doctor, ang ating mga nurses. Yung iba po ay nag-reresign, tapos hindi pa nabibigyan ng kompensasyon. Yung SRA hindi po naibibigay,” he said.

He asked for the public to follow minimum health protocols, and to remain inside their homes as much as possible to stem the spread of the Delta variant.