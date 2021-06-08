WATCH: Interview with Navotas City Mayor Tiangco on A4 vaccination rollout (Mata ng Agila – June 7, 2021)

(Eagle News) — In this “Mata ng Agila” interview on Monday, June 7, 2021, Navotas City mayor Toby Tiangco explains the conduct of their initial vaccine rollout for the A4 sector in his city.

Tiangco said that because of lack of vaccine supplies, they had to limit the walk-in to only 200 individuals. The mayor also explained that many of those in the A4 sector, or the economic frontliners, wanted to be vaccinated since they know they need it. These are the persons who need to go out of their homes to work so their families won’t go hungry.

Sinovac doses were given to the A4 sector who came to the site at the Navotas fishport.

“Dumagsa po ang mga tao, more than we expected,” he said.

“Tulad ng inaasahan, itong A4 sector na ito, ito yung gustung-gusto na magpabakuna. Kaya lang kulang po ang supply ng bakuna,” he said.

Tiangco said that they are still waiting for the vaccines to be given to the city by the Department of Health (DOH).

He said that they still cannot open their other vaccination sites, as they don’t have enough vaccines.

Only Sinovac was given to the A4 sector because the other vaccine doses that they have, came from the COVAX Facility which cannot be administered to economic frontliners, based on the COVAX conditions.

The Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V doses that they have came from COVAX, he said. As of June 7, the Pfizer and Astrazeneca doses in Navotas City are already reserved for second doses.

Tiangco also said that they are allowing “walk-in” at their vaccination sites, in consideration of those who have no internet or who don’t know how to register online.

(Eagle News Service)