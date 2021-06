Baliatakayan interviews Filipino Nurses United Secretary General Jocelyn Andamo on Monday, June 21, 2021, about the Philippine government’s move to increase the deployment cap on nurses and other health care workers who want to work abroad. Andamo said that the increase of the cap by 1,500 is not enough, and appealed for this to be further raised to accommodate the number of newly hired heath care workers abroad who could not leave the country.

(Eagle News Service)