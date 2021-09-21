Interview with Dr. Ted Herbosa, NTF Special Adviser, on pilot implementation of face-to-face classes

(Eagle News) — The NET25 primetime news program, “Mata ng Agila” interviews Dr. Ted Herbosa, National Task Force against COVID-19 special adviser, on the possibility of having children vaccinated after President Rodrigo Duterte decided to allow the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in areas where there are low COVID-19 cases.

In the interview on Monday, Sept. 20, Herbosa said that they are still waiting for the decision of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) about the issue.

NITAG, which consists of the country’s vaccine experts, will also decide on the feasibility of having booster shots for health workers who are working in COVID-19 wards. He said that there is an earlier recommendation to give a booster shot at least for the country’s health workers who are more exposed to the virus.

Vaccines are said to have an efficacy of at least six months since the full dose.

(Eagle News Service)