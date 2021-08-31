Interview with DOST Sec. Fortunato Dela Peña on launch of first PHL-built satellites, advances on genome sequencing

(Eagle News) — The NET25-Radyo Agila program Balitalakayan interviews Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña who gives an update on the first-Philippine university built cube satellites — Maya 3 and Maya 4 — which were launched into space on Aug. 28.

The DOST Secretary explains their objectives for the launch of the Maya 3 and Maya 4 which were the first cube satellites made entirely in the country, specifically in University of the Philippines-Diliman.

He also explains the other developments in genome sequencing and dengue research done by the DOST in collaboration with other scientists and universities.

