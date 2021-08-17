Interview with DOH Usec Cabotaje on updates about vaccines in the PHL – Balitalakayan

(Eagle News) — Balitalakayan interviews Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje explains concerns about the vaccines in the Philippines amid the increasing transmission of the Delta variant in the country.

Cabotaje said that herd protection in the country could be achieved by late this year or early this year since this would be dependent on the vaccine supplies being delivered to the country.

As of Aug. 15, about 16 percent of the target population had already been fully vaccinated, she said, in the interview on Monday, Aug. 16. More than 12.4 million have already been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

Balitalakayan is a NET25-Radyo Agila program that airs from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. It is anchored by veteran broadcast-journalist Weng Dela Fuente.

For the full interview, click this link: Interview with DOH Usec Cabotaje, Aug. 16, 2021

