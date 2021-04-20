Interview: NDRRMC spokesperson: Over 68k preemptively evacuated in preparation for Bising worst case scenario

NDRRMC still assessing typhoon damage, verifying injured and reported casualties

(Eagle News) — Over 68,000 individuals or more than 18,400 families have been preemptively evacuated in preparation for a worst-case scenario on typhoon Bising, said National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Mark Timbal.

Timbal, in the interview over the Eagle News Service program, Balitalakayan, aired on NET 25 Tuesday, April 20, said that the NDRRMC is still assessing the damage so far brought about by the typhoon which is still moving slowly within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Maagap naman ang local government units natin,” he said as he reported about the preparations done before Bising’s heavy rains started.

Total evacuated so far reached 68,490 individuals in regions 5 and 8 (Bicol region and Eastern Visayas) or 18,467 families, he said.

The NDRRMC is also preparating for a worst-case scenario in Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and other parts of northern Luzon that could still be affected by “Bising”.

-Implementing minimum health protocols in evacuation areas-

Timbal also assured that social distancing and other minimum health protocols are observed during the evacuation procedure, and in the evacuation areas.

PAGASA said in its forecast that Bising would gradually weaken and could turn into a severe tropical storm on Saturday before exiting the country on Sunday, April 24.

Timbal said that NDRRMC chair Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad is not taking any chances, advising disaster officials in the country to prepare for the worst in case Bising makes a U-turn, and makes a landfall, instead of following its forecast track away from the Luzon landmass.

Timbal said that there is one reported missing in the Eastern Visayas, and another reported casualty due to Typhoon Bising.

But he clarified that the NDRRMC has no official list yet of injured and casualties due to the typhoon as officials are still verifying and assessing everyhting, including damages on the ground.

Timbal said that there were widespread power outages in the affected regions in the Eastern Visayas and Bicol region as the typhoon lashed the area with heavy to intense rains.

The NDRMMC will still assess cost of damage in infrastructure and agriculture because of Bising’s onslaught.

(Eagle News Service)