Interview: ECOP Pres. Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr explains why extension of ECQ in NCR is not advisable

(Eagle News) — Balitalakayan interviews Sergio Ortiz Luis Jr, the president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) who explained how an extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila would result in further losses for the Philippine economy.

The ECQ is supposed to end on Aug. 20.

Luis said that in the two weeks of ECQ, about P300 billion are expected to be lost in the economy.

This would mean that more workers would need financial assistance because of the loss of jobs.

Luis said that because of this, extension of the ECQ is not advisable as there could be other solutions that would allow economic frontliners to continue their work while observing minimum health standards. This would allow the Philippine economy to further run.

He said that more people would go hungry if the lockdown is extended in Metro Manila.

For the full interview, click this link: Interview with ECOP Pres. Sergio Ortiz-Luis, Jr. Aug. 17, 2021

(Eagle News Service)