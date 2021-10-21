Interview: DOT Sec. Puyat on increased tourism, business opportunities as Covid restrictions ease

(Eagle News) — Balitalakayan interviews Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on the country’s tourism situation as COVID-19 restrictions slowly ease.

In Metro Manila, which is under Alert Level 3, museums and other indoor tourist attractions start operations, albeit at limited capacity.

Puyat said that staycations are also allowed now in the Philippine’s capital region,

with Metro Manila being under COVID-19 alert level 3.

Even dine-in establishments could have more allowed capacity, she said, as over 70 percent of Metro Manila’s target population is already fully vaccinated. With a safety seal for these establishments, they can even operate up to a 60 percent capacity for the fully vaccinated, Puyat said,

More provinces are also opening up for tourists.

Aside from this, all tourism-related workers have already been fully vaccinated which lead to increased tourism confidence.

Another good news she announced is the Philippines being selected as the top beach and diving spot in the world.

(Click the video above to watch the full interview)

(Eagle News Service)