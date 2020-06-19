Interior Secretary Año belies reports entire Central Visayas under ECQ

(Eagle News)–Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday, June 19, belied news reports the entire Central Visayas was under an enhanced community quarantine.

In a radio interview, Año said only Cebu city in the region had reverted to the ECQ status.

Central Visayas is composed of the provinces of Cebu, Negros Oriental, Bohol and Siquijor.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the entire province of Cebu, except for Cebu City and Talisay City, which is under a modified enhanced community quarantine, is under a general community quarantine.

“Only the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has the authority to change and announce this kind of policies,” she added.

Earlier, Cebu City Edgardo Labella said he would appeal the city’s ECQ status.

But Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the period for the filing of appeals already lapsed when Labella made the intention public.