In photos: “BBM-Sara” at the wedding of Sen. Revilla’s daughter in Silang, Cavite

Presidential aspirant former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and Davao City mayor Sara Duterte attended the wedding of Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr’s daughter, Gianna Revilla and Jed Patricio, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 in Silang, Cavite.

Mayor Sara Duterte posted the photos of her and former Senator Bongbong Marcos in her Facebook page on Thursday night, Nov. 11.

The wedding of Revilla’s daughter, Gianna, and Jed, was also attended by PDP-Laban standard bearer Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, as well as other senators who all gave their best wishes to the newly-weds.

Gianna Revilla is the daughter of Sen. Bong Revilla Jr., and Bacoor City mayor Lani Mercado Revilla.

It was also here where Davao City mayor Sara Duterte took her oath as a member of the Lakas-CMD party which is chaired by Sen. Revilla.

(Eagle News Service)