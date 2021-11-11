News in Photos

In photos: “BBM-Sara” at the wedding of Sen. Revilla’s daughter in Silang, Cavite

Posted by DCY on
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and Davao City mayor Sara Duterte during the wedding of Senator Bong Revilla’s daugher Gianna Revilla and partner Jed Patricio in Silang, Cavite on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy official facebook page of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte)
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte at the wedding of of Senator Bong Revilla’s daugher Gianna Revilla and Jed Patricio in Silang, Cavite on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy official facebook page of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte)
Screenshot of Facebook Live post of Sen. Bong Revilla Jr. on Nov. 11, 2021 during the wedding of his daughter, Gianna Revilla. (Courtesy Facebook page of Sen. Bong Revilla Jr)
Screenshot of Facebook Live post of Sen. Bong Revilla Jr. on Nov. 11, 2021 during the wedding of his daughter, Gianna Revilla. (Courtesy Facebook page of Sen. Bong Revilla Jr)

 

Presidential aspirant former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and Davao City mayor Sara Duterte attended the wedding of Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr’s daughter, Gianna Revilla and Jed Patricio, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 in Silang, Cavite.

Mayor Sara Duterte posted the photos of her and former Senator Bongbong Marcos in her Facebook page on Thursday night, Nov. 11.

The wedding of Revilla’s daughter, Gianna, and Jed, was also attended by PDP-Laban standard bearer Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, as well as other senators who all gave their best wishes to the newly-weds.

Gianna Revilla is the daughter of Sen. Bong Revilla Jr., and Bacoor City mayor Lani Mercado Revilla.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, PDP-Laban standard bearer, at the wedding of wedding of of Senator Bong Revilla’s daugher Gianna Revilla and Jed Patricio in Silang, Cavite on Nov. 11, 2021. (Screenshot of Facebook Live post of Sen. Bong Revilla Jr. on Nov. 11, 2021 during the wedding of his daughter, Gianna Revilla. Courtesy Facebook page of Sen. Bong Revilla Jr)

 

It was also here where Davao City mayor Sara Duterte took her oath as a member of the Lakas-CMD party which is chaired by Sen. Revilla.

 

