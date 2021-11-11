“Tonight, I formally became a member of Lakas-CMD,” says Sara Duterte as she takes her oath

(Eagle News) – Davao City mayor Sara Duterte took her oath under the political party, Lakas-CMD, on Thursday night, Nov. 11, after she resigned from her regional party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

“Tonight, I formally became a member of Lakas-CMD,” posted Mayor Sara Duterte in her official Facebook page on Thursday.

She also posted two photos, with one photo showing her taking her oath as a Lakas-CMD member before House Majority Leader Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez and Lakas-CMD chair Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. Rep. Romualdez is the Lakas-CMD national president. The second photo showed her holding her oath or signed certificate of membership as Lakas-CMD member.

In a statement later, Lakas-CMD national president Rep. Romualdez said that they have long been inviting Mayor Sara Duterte to be part of their party.

“We had long been inviting Mayor Inday to join our party as we are all impressed with her sterling qualities as a leader and we saw up close her exemplary work ethic as chief executive of Davao City,” Romualdez said after Mayor Duterte-Carpio took her oath.

The oath-taking happened at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in Silang, Cavite.

Last October, Mayor Sara Duterte and presidential aspirant, former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., held their meeting in Cebu during the birthday celebration of Rep. Yedda Romualdez, wife of Rep. Martin Romualdez, in their home.

Lakas-CMD is a part of the coalition of the PDP-Laban, along with the Nacionalista Party, the Nationalist People’s Coalition, and the National Unity Party. The coalition was first formalized in 2016 prior to the national elections that was eventually won by the PDP-Laban standard bearer, now President Rodrigo Duterte.

(Eagle News Service)