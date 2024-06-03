In Photos: PBBM welcomes Ukraine’s President Zelensky upon his arrival at the Malacanang Palace

Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomes Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky upon his arrival at the Malacanang Palace in Manila.

Philippinesí President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (R) welcomes Ukraineís President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) upon his arrival at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on June 3, 2024. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / POOL / AFP)
Ukraineís President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on June 3, 2024, for a meeting with Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / POOL / AFP)
Ukraineís President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) signs the guest book as Philippinesí President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. looks on before their meeting at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on June 3, 2024. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / POOL / AFP)
Philippinesí President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (R) shakes hands with Ukraineís President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) upon his arrival at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on June 3, 2024. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / POOL / AFP)
