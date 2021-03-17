Immigration bureau’s main building in Intramuros, Manila to remain closed today, March 17

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration main building in Intramuros, Manila will remain closed today, March 17.

In a statement, bureau commissioner Jaime Morente said the suspension of operations was extended for a day “to avoid intermittent delivery of services to the public and ensure that the Bureau’s employees in the safest possible workplace.”

The bureau earlier announced the temporary closure of its main office to pave the way for a sanitation and disinfection of the building.

Morente urged those with booked online appointments to secure their new schedules when the main office reopens for business.

He said further announcements and advisories will be made on the bureau website at www.immigration.gov.ph and on its social media accounts.

“We have other BI offices in different parts of the Metro that are open to cater to the immediate needs of the transacting public,” Morente added.