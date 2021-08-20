Immigration bureau: Two Korean fugitives nabbed in Boracay

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration on Friday, Aug. 20, announced the arrest of two Korean fugitives in Boracay.

In a statement, the bureau said Kwon Yongtae, 58 and Im Seung Il, 39 were nabbed in an operation in Barangay Balabag on Aug. 13.

The bureau said Kwon has a warrant of arrest issued against him by the Seoul Bukbu District Court in 2012 for fraud.

Im, on the other hand, has a standing warrant of arrest issued by the Uijeongbu District Court also for fraud amounting to KRW 32,000,000 or P1.3 million.

An Interpol red notice was also issued against Im for assault last August, when he and his cohorts, the bureau said, assaulted a victim and extorted money amounting to 40 Million KRW or P1.7 million.

The bureau said both will be held temporarily at the bureau’s Warden Facility in Taguig pending their deportation.