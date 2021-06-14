Immigration bureau to deport South Korean national wanted in his country for swindling

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration is set to deport a South Korean national wanted in his country for swindling.

In a statement, the bureau said 41-year-old Kim Byunggon, who was arrested inside a mall in Barangay Apas, Cebu City on June 2, will also be placed on the Philippines’ immigration blacklist to prevent him from re-entering the country.

The South Korean national’s arrest was by virtue of a mission order issued by immigration chief Jaime Morente at the request of South Korean authorities.

According to the bureau, Kim was the subject of an Interpol blue notice issued in March this year upon request by the South Korean government, following charges of large-scale estafa filed against him before a South Korean court.

The charges came after Kim enticed four of his compatriots to invest money in a stock investment firm which he purportedly planned to establish and operate between November 2019 and January 2020, but later absconded to the Philippines after they transferred nearly 229 million won or roughly US$205,000 to his account, the bureau said.

Following Kim’s arrest, the bureau found that he was also an overstaying alien and an undocumented as his passport had been revoked by the South Korean government.

“We will thus deport him for being an overstaying, undocumented, and undesirable alien,” Morente said.

The South Korean national is now detained at the bureau’s Detention Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.