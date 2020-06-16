Immigration bureau: Spanish national in Dasma Village incident “perpetually banned” from entering PHL

(Eagle News) — The Spanish national who figured in an altercation with Makati policemen, and that was caught in a viral video is now “perpetually” banned from entering the country, the Bureau of Immigration said on Tuesday, June 16.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente ordered the inclusion of Javier Salvador Parra in the Immigration blacklist after he did not return to face the deportation case against him.

The bureau said Parra left the country for Madrid, Spain on April 29, three days after he figured in the altercation with Makati policemen, who had ordered his househelp to wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bureau said the househelp was watering the plants outside Parra’s house in Dasmarinas Village.

According to the bureau, Parra was allowed to leave since he was not facing charges at that time.

Parra was given by the Immigration bureau until May 21 to submit his counter-affidavit on the Makati incident, but he “apparently ignored” the same, prompting the bureau to file the deportation charges against him on the ground of undesirability.

“Even when he is out of the country, he could still file his answer to the allegations by engaging the services of a lawyer who could submit a counter-affidavit on his behalf. It was obvious he really intended to disregard the notice by just ignoring it,”bureau intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan said.

“Foreigners who disrespect our laws and persons of authority do not deserve the privilege to stay in our country,” Immigration Chief Jaime Morente said.