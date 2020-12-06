Immigration bureau: Over 300 foreigners nabbed in Tarlac for working without appropriate visas

(Eagle News) — Authorities have arrested over 300 foreigners working in the country without visas, the Bureau of Immigration said on Sunday, December 6.

In a statement, the bureau said its personnel and National Bureau of Immigration agents nabbed 323 Chinese nationals, 8 Malaysian nationals, and one Indonesian at a work site on Pag-asa Street, Barangay Dela Cruz, Bamban in Tarlac on Wednesday.

The bureau said the arrest in the compound that was under construction took place following a tip from a concerned citizen.

“They were reportedly involved in online gambling, internet fraud, and cybercrime operations,” Immigration chief Jaime Morente said.

The bureau said all 332 are under custody of the NBI pending the filing of appropriate immigration charges.

The foreigners also face deportation, the bureau said.