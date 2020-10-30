Immigration bureau mulling raps vs 2 allegedly behind extortion scheme in Bataan Port

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration is looking to file charges against two individuals who it said posed as bureau agents and extorted money from arriving vessels at the Port of Capinpin in Orion, Bataan.

Bayani Agosto Ferrer, Alien Control Officer of the bureau in Bataan, identified Conrado Bustamante and one Armichael Policarpio as the ones who signed documents relevant to the alleged extortion of as much as P20,000 for each vessel for supposed immigration boarding formalities.

“We have no employee with those names,” Ferrer said.

He said the two “even had the audacity to give fake invoices, using the BI’s logo to be able to illegally charge these fees.”

He said the two also falsified invoices of other government agencies.

“We are studying possible legal action that we could take against these shipping agents that tarnish the name of the Bureau and commit these unscrupulous acts,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said.