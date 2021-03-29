Immigration bureau: Japanese national wanted in his country for telecom fraud nabbed in Batangas

(Eagle News) — A Japanese national wanted in his country for telecom fraud was arrested in Batangas, the Bureau of Immigration said on Sunday, March 29.

According to the bureau, Fujita Toshiya, 36, was nabbed by members of the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) in coordination with the Batangas Provincial Police Office-Provincial Intelligence Unit, Police Regional Office 4A, and Mabini Municipal Police Station in Barangay Anilao proper, Mabini on Feb. 7.

According to bureau chief Jaime Morente, Toshiya was a high-profile fugitive who, together with his cohorts, operated a scheme from the Philippines that defrauded their victims in Japan of around 2 billion yen, with more than 1,300 confirmed fraud cases.

The bureau said a warrant for his arrest has been issued by the Tokyo the Summary Court.

“He will be deported, placed in our blacklist, and banned from re-entering the Philippines for being an undesirable alien,” Morente said.