Immigration bureau: Fugitive in Korea nabbed in Pampanga

(Eagle News) — Authorities arrested on Wednesday a Korean national wanted in his country, the Bureau of Immigration said.

According to bureau commissioner Jaime Morente, Seo Jungnam, 41, was nabbed in Amor Riverside Anunas, Angeles City, Pampanga by operatives of the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit.

The operation was organized upon receipt of information that Seo was the subject of an Interpol Seoul Notice issued this December.

Bureau FSU Chief Bobby Raquepo said Seo was a suspect in a sexual exploitation and prostitution case in Korea, and had been issued an arrest warrant by the Uijeongbu District Court in 2018.

The bureau said based on information it received, Seo, along with other accomplices, earned a profit of approximately 32M Korean Won or P1.3 million by operating an online prostitution site under the name Playboy.

Raquepo said Seo has been in the country since 2015.

“We received information from our Korean counterparts that Seo’s passport is also undergoing revocation, making him an undocumented alien,” Raquepo said.

The bureau said Seo shall be turned over to the bureau’s warden facility in Taguig following Covid-19 testing.

Earlier, the bureau said it had arrested 55 foreign fugitives in the country in 2020.