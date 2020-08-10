Immigration bureau: American national wanted for assault in California to be deported

(Eagle News)–Authorities will deport an American national wanted for assault and possession of a deadly weapon in California, the Bureau of Immigration said on Monday, Aug. 10.

According to the bureau, 45-year-old Peter Alex Drier, who was arrested last Aug. 5 in Barangay Dayap Itaas, Laurel, Batangas, will also be included in the immigration blacklist.

The mission order that was the basis for Drier’s arrest was issued upon the request of the US Embassy, which cancelled his passport, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

“He will be deported for posing risk to public safety and security due to his profile as a fugitive from justice who used the Philippines as a refuge to evade prosecution for crimes he committed in his country,” he added.

According to the bureau, based on information from the US embassy, Drier has an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the police department in San Diego for failure to appear and answer the charges against him.

The bureau said Drier was also arrested twice last year by the San Diego police.

The bureau said Drier has been turned over to the Batangas provincial police pending the results of his COVID-19 swab test.