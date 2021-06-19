Immigration bureau: 15 Chinese nationals nabbed in Cavite for working without proper documents

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has arrested 15 Chinese nationals in Cavite.

In a statement, the bureau said the foreigners were nabbed on Wednesday morning from a business center in Barangay Niog II, Bacoor after they were found to be working without the proper documents.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Police Regional Office 4A.

“Our operatives saw 15 foreigners working in different warehouses in the area. Upon verification of their documents, it was found that 10 of them had working visas petitioned by a different company,” bureau chief Jaime Morente said, noting that this was “a clear violation of immigration laws.”

The bureau said work visas are company and activity-specific, and may not be used to engage in other types of work for another company.

“We urge foreign nationals to legitimize their stay here in the country, lest they face expulsion and blacklisting,” Morente warned.

The foreigners will be subjected to deportation proceedings.