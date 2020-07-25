Immigration bureau: 10 Chinese nationals who arrived in PHL on board luxury yacht without prior notice to be deported

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration said it will deport 10 Chinese nationals who arrived in Puerto Princesa City on board a luxury yacht recently.

The bureau said the deportation proceedings against Zhang Dengkang, Lin Huawei, Zhou Wei, Xu Yuansen, Lou Xioqiang, Zhao Zhoujin, Chang Liujing, Luo Shui Sheng, Chen Zhen Qi, and Zhao Jian Hui would be initiated because they did not notify and ask permission from port authorities for their travel to Barangay Concepcion.

Immigration Seaport Operations Chief Alnazib Decampong said that existing rules require the agent or operators of all vessels bound for the Philippines to submit to the bureau an advance notice of the ship’s arrival as well its crew list and passenger manifest.

Decampong said the Chinese nationals may be considered as illegal entrants since they did not apply for entry visas from a Philippine Consulate in their port of origin before sailing to the Philippines.

The Chinese nationals are quarantined aboard their yacht that is currently anchored in the waters near the Honda Bay Beach Ressort in Puerto Princesa City.

“They will remain in their ship until they are deported. We will not allow them

to disembark and go ashore, not only for their having no visas, but also because foreigners like them are restricted from entering the country due to COVID-19,” Decampong said.

He said the impounded yacht may be seized and forfeited in favor of the government as provided under the Philippine Immigration Act.