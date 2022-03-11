Iloilo City placed under Alert Level 1 until March 15

(Eagle News) — Iloilo City has been placed under Alert Level 1 to “take effect immediately and until March 15, 2022,” Malacanang said.

In a statement, the Palace said that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, March 10, “approved the de-escalation of Iloilo City to Alert Level 1 after meeting the prescribed criteria for de-escalation to Alert Level 1 of the sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics.”

Because of this, Iloilo City joins Metro Manila and 38 other areas which were earlier placed under Alert Level 1 until March 15.

The IATF will also announce soon the Alert Level protocol to be implemented in Metro Manila and other areas.

Palace said that the decision will be announced before March 15.

