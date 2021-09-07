Ilocos Norte under MECQ from Sept. 7 to 30, Palace clarifies

(Eagle News) – Ilocos Norte is under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) starting today, Tuesday, Sept. 7 until the end of the month, Malacanang said.

This announcement updates the community quarantine classification for Sept. 8 to 30, 2021 by Malacanang.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that Ilocos Norte will be under MECQ.

The quarantine classification announced on Monday, Sept. 6, said that Ilocos Norte will be under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions starting Sept. 8.

According to the Ilocos Norte provincial government, 27 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths were recorded on Monday, Sept. 6.

The province has 2.498 active cases as of Sept. 6. Total COVID-19 fatalities as of 8:30 p.m. of Monday, Sept. 6, reached 230.

Other areas under MECQ from Sept. 8 to 30 are the following: Apayao, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal, Laguna, Iloilo Province, Iloilo City, and Cagayan de Oro City.

