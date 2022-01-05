House Deputy Speaker Abante tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — House Deputy Speaker and Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the lawmaker, this was according to test results he took “as part of regular precautions” they have undertaken in their house “to protect ourselves, our family, and our loved ones from COVID-19.”

He said he received the test results on Wednesday morning.

According to Abante, he is so far experiencing body pains and is being monitored by his doctors.

He said he has reached out to those he came in close contact with and advised them to go on self-quarantine and monitor themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms.

“I enjoin everyone––especially senior citizens like myself––to get vaccinated and to get their booster shots, especially with the rising number of COVID cases in the country,” Abante said.