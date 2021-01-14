Heavy rains cause minor floods in parts of Cagayan de Oro City, Gingoog City

(Eagle News) — Heavy rains due to localized thunderstorms caused minor floods in some areas of Misamis Oriental, particularly in parts of Cagayan De Oro City on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Heavy rains also caused some flooding in some areas of Gingoog City in the past days which immediately subsided.

In Cagayan De Oro City, minor flooding was experienced in barangays Carmen, Kauswagan HIghway and Lapasan because of continuous rains.

City disaster officials already advised the residents to be on alert because of the rains due localized thunderstorms.

In Gingoog City, fire officials visited areas affected by floods such as in Purok 3 in Barangay 24.

Weather officials continue to warn about localized thunderstorms in the Visayas and Mindanao as of Jan. 15.

(Eagle News Service)