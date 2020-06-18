Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A heavy rainfall warning has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a yellow warning level has been raised over Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

This means, PAGASA said, that flooding is expected in low-lying areas near river channels, and landslides in mountainous areas.

Moderate rains to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Davao Oriental (Baganga, Caraga, Manay), Sarangani (Maitum, Kiamba, Malapatan, Malungon), South Cotabato (Lake Sebu, T’boli, Tampakan), and in Maguindanao (Datu Blah T. Sinsuat, Upi).

PAGASA said these may persist for two to three hours and may effect nearby areas.

Light rains with occasionally moderate rains are meanwhile being experienced over Camiguin, Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan, Prosperidad, San Francisco, Rosario) and Sulu.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory..,” PAGASA said.