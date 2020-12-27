Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the yellow warning level over the Dinagat Islands was due to the trough of the low pressure area and localized thunderstorms.

That means flooding is possible especially in low-lying areas and along river channels.

Landslides in mountainous areas are also possible.

Meanwhile, light to moderate to at times heavy rains are being experienced over portions of Basilan, Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga), Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan).

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory..,” PAGASA said.