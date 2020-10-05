Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the yellow warning level in Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, and Bukidnon was due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA said flooding was possible especially in low lying areas and along river channels.

Landslides are also possible in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said light to occasionally moderate rains are being experienced over Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga del Norte.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas and may persist for two to three hours.