Heavy rainfall warning raised over Laguna, other areas

(Eagle News)–A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over Laguna and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a yellow warning is also hoisted over Batangas and Quezon, which means flooding in flood-prone areas is possible.

Light to moderate rains are expected over Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, and Pampanga within the next three hours.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are so far affecting Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal.

PAGASA said these may persist within three hours.

So far, PAGASA said Tropical Depression “Ofel” has made its second landfall over Sorsogon, prompting the weather bureau to place 17 areas under Signal No. 1.