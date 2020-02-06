Heavy rainfall warning hoisted over Surigao del Norte, other areas

(Eagle News)–A heavy rainfall warning has been hoisted over Surigao del Norte and four other areas in Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the orange rainfall warning also over Surigao del Sur, particularly in Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Cortes; and over Dinagat Islands was due to the trough of a low pressure area.

The orange alert means flooding is threatening in low-lying areas and landslides are possible in mountainous areas.

A yellow warning level, on the other hand, is over Camiguin and Agusan del Norte.

This means flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions..,” PAGASA said.