Heavy rainfall warning hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A heavy rainfall warning has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Lianga, Barobo, Tagbina in Surigao del Sur are under a yellow warning level due to the low pressure area embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Flooding is possible especially in low lying areas and along river channels and landslides in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced in Cabanglasan, Malaybalay, San Fernando in Bukidnon; Dinagat Islands; Socorro, Surigao City in Surigao del Norte; Jabonga, Santiago, Cabadbaran in Surigao del Sur; Agusan del Sur; Boston, Cateel, Tarragona in Davao Oriental; the rest of Davao City; Laak, Monkayo in Davao de Oro; and Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist for one to two hours.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions..,” PAGASA said.