Heavy rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Aurora is under an orange rainfall warning which means flooding and landslides are threatening.

Quirino and southern Isabela, PAGASA said, are under a yellow rainfall warning.

PAGASA said that means landslides in flood and landslides-prone areas are possible.

Light to moderate rains, PAGASA said, are expected over Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda).

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

Signal No. 1 is raised over Kalayaan Islands as Tropical Depression “Vicky” moves west-northwest.