Heavy rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a yellow warning level has been raised over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur.

PAGASA said this means flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Landslides are also possible in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate to at times heavy rains are affecting portions of Camiguin Island, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte.

PAGASA said the weather conditions are due to “Auring,” which has so far remained almost stationary over the Philippine Sea.

Signal No. 1 has been raised over 25 areas in Visayas and Mindanao.