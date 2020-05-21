IATF asked to allow couples to ride same motorcycle

(Eagle News)–Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla has asked the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to allow back-riding for couples on motorcycles.

In asking the government to reconsider the decision to ban two people on the same motorcycle, Remulla noted in a letter to Health Secretary Francisco Duque that married couples eat at the same table, and share the same bowl of rice, among other things.

He noted that in Cavite, when the province was placed under a general community quarantine, many employers and industrial locators stopped their shuttle services.

He said around 400,000 motorcycles ply the province’s roads.

“Surely it would make sense that couples be allowed to ride the same motorcycle. If they are allowed to ride the same airconditioned cars, then why can’t they ride the same motorcycle?” he asked.

“Kindly reconsider this policy. If we as government can barely take care of them in this time of crisis, then maybe we can alleviate their plight by allowing them to travel together and ease their burdens at the same time,” he added.