Gov’t unveils new road for better access to Calapan port

(Eagle News)–The government has unveiled the newly-completed Access Road in Calapan in Oriental Mindoro.

Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Santiago led the unveiling on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Department of Transportation said the access road had been “long-requested” as a means to alleviate vehicular congestion at the port.

“Dekada nang hinihingi ng mga taga-Calapan itong port access road, dahil kung ‘yung mga familiar dito sa area, tulad ng nakita natin kanina, medyo masikip ‘yung kalsada papasok doon sa Calapan Port,” Santiago said.

According to Santiago, with the new road, there will be a single entry and single exit, “para hindi na sumikip ang trapiko dito sa area palibot ng ating pantalan dito sa Calapan.”

He added the road was also for easy access.

Santiago said the construction of the road was in keeping with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to intensify the development of infrastructure across regions.

He also hailed Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, whose “persistence,” he said, meant DOTr agencies needed to finish projects on time.

Construction of the Calapan Port Access Road started in the first quarter of 2019, and was completed in February this year.