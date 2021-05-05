Gov’t to inaugurate new development projects in Samar, Cebu today

(Eagle News) — The government will inaugurate on Wednesday, May 5, development projects in the Calbayog and Cebu-Mactan airports.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said Transportation Secretary Art Tugade and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Jim Sydiongco will lead the launch of the new Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) of the Calbayog Airport and other projects in Samar, and the new Taxiway and Administration Building of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapu City.

The new PTB can accommodate 450 passengers, increasing the 76-passenger capacity of its old terminal.

The DOTr said completed development projects in Calbayog Airport also include a new apron, a new taxiway, drainage system, site development, construction of runway end safety area (RESA), and runway asphalt overlay.

“With the development in Calbayog Airport, it is expected to help further boost economic activities in the entire Region 8 and enhance the tourism potential of Samar and its nearby provinces.

According to the DOTr, the MCIA’s new taxiway, on the other hand, is expected to increase passenger traffic and aircraft movement in the General Aviation area of the airport.

The department said this will accommodate wide-body aircraft in preparation for future expansions.

The CAAP Administration Building, for its part, “will enable CAAP personnel to extend efficient service and further provide comfort to its stakeholders,” the department said.

The DOTr said the inauguration of the projects is a testament to the government’s “unrelenting pursuit of providing enhanced air mobility and connectivity across the country.”