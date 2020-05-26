Gov’t orders probe of Maguindanao blast that left two children dead, others hurt

(Eagle News)–Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. has ordered a probe into the explosion in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Sunday that left two children dead and their mother injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 26, Galvez said the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities and the International Monitoring Team have started their investigation into the incident that also left eight others hurt.

The rules of the Agreement of General Cessation of Hostilities say that the CCCH shall “conduct inquiry, prepare report and recommend appropriate action on matters pertaining (to) the alleged violations/infractions of the provisions of the implementing guidelines and ground Rules of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines – Moro Islamic Liberation Front (GRP – MILF).”

The IMT will release the results after coordinating with the CCCH of both the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front through a joint field verification mission.

“We are saddened by what transpired on Sunday. We would like to assure our Moro brothers and sisters that we shall leave no stone unturned as we seek justice for the victims,” he said.

“I would like to appeal to the residents who have been affected by the ongoing armed conflict, as well as the leadership of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, for calmness and sobriety as authorities conduct an investigation on the incident,” he added.

Earlier, the military said there were no troops in the area as they were observing Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan for Muslims.