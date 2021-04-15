Gov’t inaugurates new second passenger terminal in Tagbilaran Port

Vows completion of improvement of Maribojoc port this month

(Eagle News) — The government has inaugurated the new second passenger terminal of the Tagbilaran Port, which had been heavily damaged in the 2013 earthquake in Bohol.

The Department of Transportation said the inauguration of Passenger Terminal Building II on April 14 was led by Transportation Secretary Art Tugade and Philippine Ports Authority general manager Jay Santiago.

The new PTB had been completed in October 2020.

The DOTr said the new PTB is expected to augment the passenger capacity of the port.

The first PTB has a 497 passenger capacity.

The second PTB, on the other hand, can accommodate 613 more passengers, almost doubling the port’s total passenger capacity to 1,110.

Maribojoc port

Tugade also vowed to complete the rehabilitation of Maribojoc port, which had also been damaged in the 2013 quake.

“This month tatapusin ko ang Maribojoc para maging cargo port (This month, I will finish the rehabilitation of Maribojoc as a cargo port). I assure you that Maribojoc Port will become operational, at the earliest, next month, at the latest on the first week of June. So, consider it done and accomplished,” Tugade said.

The port improvement is almost complete with a 95.41% progress rate as of March 2021.

The two port projects are an integral part of the “BUILD, BUILD, BUILD” infrastructure program of the administration, “to complement the rising stature of Bohol as a major tourism destination and economic powerhouse,” the DOTr said.

The Tagbilaran and Maribojoc Port projects are part of the 22 development projects of the DOTr in the province.