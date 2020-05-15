Gov’t begins bringing back stranded students in M. Manila to provinces

(Eagle News)–The government has begun sending students left stranded in dormitories and apartments in Metro Manila to their provinces.

The Department of Transportation said 11 students were brought home under the “Hatid-Estudyante Para Makabalik sa Probinsiya” program aimed at helping the students who were unable to go home following the imposition of the community quarantine in Metro Manila.

The DOTr said on Thursday, the students were fetched by members of the Philippine Coast Guard and brought to the Land Transportation Office.

Prior to boarding, the students underwent rapid testing for COVID-19, and tested negative.

The students were also cleared by representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which also provided them with financial assistance.

They were also given Malasakit kits and were provided lunch meals.

The DOTr closely coordinated with representatives from local government units of the students’ hometowns in Central Luzon.

“The DOTr wishes to inform everyone that the DOTr Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is the only authorized entity to inform stranded students of their itinerary, and protocols ONE (1) day prior to their departure date. For applicants of the program, kindly wait for a call from the DOTr EOC,” the DOTr said.