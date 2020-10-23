GenSan RTC Office of the Clerk of Court physically closed until Nov. 2 after 2 test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Office of the Clerk of Court of General Santos City’s regional trial court is physically closed until Nov. 2.

This was after Supreme Court deputy court administrator Leo Tolentino Madrazo approved the request for the physical closure and work-from-home arrangement made by Executive Joyce Kho Mirabueno, after two OCC personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

With the approval of the physical closure of the office starting Oct. 19, Madrazo said the conduct of videoconferencing hearings is allowed for the period of time.

The payment of bail bonds and issuance of receipts may be coursed through Municipal Trial Court in Cities, Office of the Clerk of Court, based on the RTC executive judge’s agreement with Executive Judge Marie Ellengrid Baliguat.

“Relative thereto, you are hereby to strictly observe the relevant provisions on the use of videoconferencing technology and the significant provisions on the rules on electronic evidence,” the deputy court administrator said.

All inquiries and cases and transactions shall be initially coursed through hotline numbers and email addresses posted on the SC website.

Madrazo said initiatory pleadings, in both civil and criminal cases, including complaints and applications for bail, may be filed electronically through the official email addresses.

Pleadings and other court submissions on pending cases, on the other hand, may be done electronically to the branch where such cases are pending.

“For strict compliance,” Madrazo said.