General Luna municipal hall in Quezon closed today, Nov. 23

(Eagle News) — The municipal hall of General Luna in Quezon is closed today, Nov. 23.

The local government said in an advisory that this was after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The advisory said the temporary closure will allow for a disinfection of the premises.

Contact tracing is also ongoing.

“Manatiling nakaantabay kung kailan po muli magbubukas ang operasyon sa ating pamahalaang pambayan,” the advisory said.

So far, the municipality has reported 27 COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Nov. 23, eight additional cases were reported.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 17 were active.

Ten have so far recovered.