Gamboa: Police general hurt in Laguna chopper crash still in coma

Other official conscious, PNP chief says

(Eagle News)–One of the police generals who were critically hurt in the helicopter crash in Laguna in March remains in a coma, Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa said.

Gamboa, who also figured in the crash, made the revelation about Police Major General Jose Maria Ramos in a radio interview on Wednesday, April 22.

He said Police Major General Mariel Magaway, on the other hand, was already conscious.

“Actually gising na at nag-uundergo na siya ng mga physical therapy at occupational therapy and then ‘yung mga reactions niya pati ‘yung kaniyang perception yata sa brain are normal,” he said.

The helicopter carrying Gamboa and seven others crashed in San Pedro on March 5.

Authorities said the Bell 429 had hit a high tension wire upon lift-off because of poor visibility caused by the thick dust.

The group was on its way to a new PNP Highway Patrol Group compound when the incident happened.