Former Olongapo Mayor Bong Gordon passes away

(Eagle News) — Former Olongapo Mayor Bong Gordon has passed away.

His brother, Senator Richard Gordon, confirmed the news in a Senate session on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

He did not disclose the cause of his brother’s death.

“He was a long-serving mayor of Olongapo, a stalwart volunteer during the Pinatubo eruption,” the senator said.

Senate President Tito Sotto expressed his condolences.

Bong Gordon was mayor of Olongapo City from 2004 to 2013.

He was a congressman representing the first district of Zambales prior to this, from 1995 to 2004.