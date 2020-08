(Eagle News)–Former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim has been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

His grandson, Manila District 1 Councilor Niño dela Cruz, made the announcement in a Facebook post.

Lim’s former chief of staff, Ric de Guzman, meanwhile, said the former local chief executive was “making good progress” and has denied reports he had died.

No other details were immediately available.

Lim was elected as Manila mayor in 1992 and 1995.